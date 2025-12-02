Doc Rivers Faces Pressure Amid Bucks’ Disappointing Season

Milwaukee, WI — Doc Rivers, head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, is under increasing scrutiny after his team’s tumultuous start to the season. The Bucks began with an 8-5 record but have since spiraled, losing seven consecutive games, including an embarrassing defeat to the Washington Wizards, who hold one of the worst records in the league.

The loss against the Wizards on Saturday encapsulated the team’s struggles. Despite having star player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, the Bucks fell short, highlighting issues that have plagued Rivers throughout his coaching career.

After a rocky 140 games with a record of 74-66 (.528) as head coach, the weight of expectations is growing heavy. Adrian Griffin was fired earlier this season after a victory, igniting speculation that Rivers could soon face the same fate. His coaching has been marked by questionable lineups and failures in executing game plans, according to analysts and fans alike.

The Bucks have also struggled in clutch situations, with a 6-7 record in games that are within five points during the final minutes. Turn three of those losses into wins, and the Bucks would be sitting in playoff contention rather than scrambling for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Rivers’ approach to late-game execution has drawn criticism. Following the game against the Hornets, players failed to execute effectively in critical moments. Rivers addressing the team’s focus, or lack thereof, has become a recurring theme in post-game interviews, indicating deeper issues within the team’s dynamics.

The Bucks’ offensive scheme, which seemingly revolved around isolation plays, has not adapted following the departure of key players. The failure to utilize Myles Turner effectively on offense and defense has led to frustration among fans and observers. This lack of adaptability is seen as indicative of the team’s broader struggles under Rivers.

Should the situation not improve, changes are inevitable. Interim options are being discussed, with names like Darvin Ham surfacing as potential replacements. As Bucks’ fans voice their frustrations, the urgency for a coaching overhaul grows.

As Rivers and his squad face a string of challenges, whether he can steer the team back on course remains to be seen. The Bucks need to make significant changes quickly to salvage the remainder of their season and restore confidence among fans.