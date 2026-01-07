Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists

LOS ANGELES, CA — FOX has announced the midseason premiere of its medical drama, Doc, scheduled to air on January 6, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episode 10, titled ‘Chief,’ will feature Scott Wolf returning as Dr. Richard Miller, stirring up tensions in the hospital.

In the upcoming episode, the storyline follows Dr. Amy Larsen, played by Molly Parker, as she navigates the challenges of treating a homeless patient while simultaneously investigating her hacked accounts. Tension arises between Amy and Dr. Sonya Maitra, portrayed by Anya Banerjee, leading to dramatic confrontations.

This season, Amy continues to confront her complicated past, which includes her fractured relationships with colleagues and family. Her journey after a car accident erased eight years of her memory will unfold further, with her ex-husband Dr. Michael Hamda, played by Omar Metwally, now serving as the Chief Medical Officer.

“It’s a tough time for Amy as she learns to rebuild her professional life and confront personal demons,” said the show’s executive producer. “This season promises explosive developments that will challenge all the characters in ways they haven’t anticipated.”

As the search for answers regarding Amy’s past continues, other characters will also face pivotal moments. Dr. Jake Heller, portrayed by Jon Ecker, assists in critical life-and-death scenarios while dealing with his own evolving romantic relationship with Amy.

The midseason premiere follows a winter break for the show, where the first half of Season 2 revealed Amy’s struggles to reconnect with her identity amidst skepticism from her colleagues. The show’s portrayal of her medical dilemmas and emotional challenges has created a rich narrative tapestry that continues to captivate viewers.

Fans can catch all the drama when Doc returns on January 6, 2026, as tensions rise and wounds are reopened in the bustling hallways of Westside Hospital.