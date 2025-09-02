Doctor Doom Seeks Revenge on Captain America in New MCU Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — A brewing conflict between Doctor Doom and Captain America is making headlines as fresh rumors surface about the storyline of the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. Sources suggest that Doctor Doom blames Captain America, also known as Steve Rogers, for making a time-travel choice that ruined his family, igniting a quest for vengeance.

Speculation is rising regarding the multiverse implications of this narrative, with reports indicating that Steve’s decision to stay in the past triggered dangerous incursions across realities. A scooper commented, “Steve going back in time to be with Peggy created the incursions that killed Doctor Doom’s family. Now Doom is hunting Steve to kill him for what he did, manipulating everyone in his path to achieve it.”

According to details surrounding the plot, He Who Remains established a single Sacred Timeline, which later fractured into an expansive Multiverse. Steve’s choice produced duplicate versions of himself in the same timeline, a crucial factor in the incursions that ultimately led to Doom’s family tragedy. This adaptation reflects a personal loss for Doom, transforming him into a more complex antagonist.

Unlike the comics, where Victor von Doom has connections to characters like Kristoff Vernard and Valeria Richards, the cinematic version highlights the emotional drive behind his actions. The film’s storyline insinuates that the destruction of Doom’s family is a direct result of Steve’s time manipulation.

Filmmaker Joe Russo expressed confidence in Robert Downey Jr.’s dedication to the role of Iron Man, stating, “It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it.” Russo noted that Downey Jr. is “writing backstory, costume ideas,” indicating his deep investment in the character’s development.

The Russo Brothers are at the helm of Avengers: Doomsday, working from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. Reports also confirm appearances by Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. Fans eagerly await the movie’s release scheduled for December 18, 2026.