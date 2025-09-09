Doctor Who’s Future Remains Uncertain Amid Disney Decision Waiting Game

London, England – Doctor Who fans are left in suspense as uncertainty clouds the show’s future. A decision about renewing the beloved sci-fi series is still pending after the latest episode, ‘The Reality War,’ which featured Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Former showrunner Steven Moffat, who led the show from 2010 to 2017, has expressed his hope for its continuation, stating, “I think there’s a national duty for the BBC to make Doctor Who.” He added, “It’s always painful when it’s off the air,” highlighting the emotional impact on fans.

Jane Tranter, a producer of Doctor Who, revealed that Disney will not make a decision on commissioning more episodes until all 26 episodes it initially ordered have aired, including the upcoming spin-off titled ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea.’ She noted that Disney faces significant budget cuts, which may prolong their decision-making process. “I imagine they’re looking to take their time to balance everything out,” Tranter explained.

Despite the uncertainty, Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, reassured fans at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “Doctor Who is going nowhere.” She emphasized the show’s continued commitment to the BBC, regardless of Disney’s involvement in the future.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, also confirmed that the BBC remains devoted to the series, stating that there is no update on the show’s future currently, but they will always support it.

Fans can look forward to the spin-off series set to star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, scheduled to air next year. As the wait continues, Doctor Who remains accessible for streaming on BBC iPlayer, keeping fans engaged with the show’s rich history.