UK Doctors Prepare for Strike Vote Amid Ongoing Pay Disputes

London, England — The British Medical Association (BMA) resident doctors committee in England is preparing to reballot its members for a new mandate on industrial action as the current mandate expires in January 2026. The new ballot will take place from December 8, 2025, to February 2, 2026.

The vote will focus on whether doctors are willing to take action due to the ongoing issues of job shortages and pay erosion. If members vote ‘yes’, the strike mandate would extend through August 2026.

Dr. Layla McCay, a spokesperson for the BMA, expressed concern that NHS leaders would be disappointed by the decision to pursue another ballot. “NHS leaders will be incredibly disappointed at the BMA’s decision to reballot its members for yet more industrial action,” McCay said.

This announcement comes as another set of welfare concerns arises following a screening program recommendation for prostate cancer. A group of experts suggests that only men with certain genetic mutations should be screened, excluding high-risk groups such as black men, who are statistically more likely to develop aggressive tumors.

In another development, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has acknowledged it was aware of issues surrounding the death of Baby Harriet Hawkins at Nottingham City Hospital, despite previous denials. Harriet died in 2016 after a series of errors during her mother’s prolonged labor.

Meanwhile, Dame Linda Pollard has resigned as chair of the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA) for personal reasons related to her husband’s health. The NHSCFA will appoint Gaon Hart as interim chair while they search for a permanent replacement.

Integrated care boards (ICBs) across the UK are grappling with impending redundancies and are seeking to accelerate the awarding of over £100 million in contracts. Legal challenges from unsuccessful bidders have delayed these contracts, forcing ICBs to act swiftly to address staffing reductions.

Amid these ongoing challenges, staff at the Kent and Medway ICB have been instructed to work at least three days a week in the office, a move that aligns with similar decisions being made by other boards facing budget constraints and necessary cost reductions.