Documentary Celebrates Legacy of Journalist Barbara Walters

New York, NY — A new documentary, “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything,” will be released on June 23, honoring the life and career of trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters. The film highlights her unique style of interviewing some of the world’s most prominent figures.

Walters, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 93, spent over 50 years in television journalism, conducting landmark interviews with individuals such as Fidel Castro, Lady Gaga, and Vladimir Putin. Known for her probing questions, Walters left a significant mark on broadcast journalism.

<p“Barbara asked the questions nobody else would, and always hit a nerve,” said Oprah Winfrey in the documentary. “No one ever got out totally unscathed.” Cynthia McFadden, a friend and fellow journalist, echoed the sentiment, describing Walters’ interviews as deeply impactful.

Victor Neufeld, a senior executive producer who worked with Walters on ABC’s “20/20,” also shared insights into her meticulous preparation for interviews. “The whole world stopped when you were in a session with her,” Neufeld remarked. “She went through hundreds of questions and then decided when they were ready.”

Among Walters’ most memorable moments was her nearly five-hour interview with Fidel Castro in 1977, which transformed perceptions of the Cuban leader. In the documentary, she reflects, “For a man who likes to talk, he does very few interviews. When he sat down, it was memorable.”

In 1998, Walters conducted a revealing interview with Monica Lewinsky about her time as a White House intern. Lewinsky later posted a tribute to Walters, sharing, “Without missing a beat, Barbara said: Monica, next time shoplift.” This comment exemplified Walters’ ability to engage in uncomfortable yet necessary dialogue.

Walters’ interactions were often marked by humor and charm, such as during her interview with actor Clint Eastwood, where they shared a flirtatious exchange. “I think we’ll stop and reload,” Walters joked, showcasing her unique ability to balance serious journalism with lighthearted moments.

“Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” promises to take viewers on a journey through the journalist’s iconic career, offering a blend of insightful interviews and reflections from those who knew her best. The documentary is set to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting June 23.