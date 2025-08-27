Documentary Celebrating Gilmore Girls’ 25th Anniversary Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow is in the works to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved television series Gilmore Girls. Produced by Ink On Paper Studios, the film will delve into the show’s impact on American culture and feature exclusive interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes stories from writers and crew.

The documentary includes appearances by Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester), and Chad Michael Murray (Tristin Dugray). Other notable cast members featured are Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), and Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim). The production is also set to include insights from director Jamie Babbit and writer-producer Stan Zimmerman.

Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are directing the project, with Adam F. Goldberg serving as executive producer and Jim Demonakos producing. Balakumar noted that they have already filmed over 100 hours of footage, stating, “The interviews we’ve conducted have been a delight. We aim to present the most complete and truly new story of the show’s impact.”

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls originally aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, focusing on the relationship between Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The show has maintained a passionate fan base, especially following the release of a four-episode revival on Netflix in 2016.

Demonakos expressed that the documentary will reveal the show’s creation and its lasting resonance across different generations. “This documentary is not just for fans of the show; it’s also for anyone interested in cultural history and its effects on individual lives,” he added.

While a release date for Searching for Stars Hollow has not yet been announced, fans can keep an eye out for updates as production continues.