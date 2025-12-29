Documentary ‘Cover-Up’ Spotlights Seymour Hersh’s Unyielding Investigative Journalism

Los Angeles, California — The new documentary ‘Cover-Up’ highlights the career of Seymour Hersh, an investigative journalist whose work exposed U.S. military atrocities during the Vietnam and Iraq wars. Co-directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, the film debuted on Netflix on December 26, 2025.

Hersh, now 88, became nationally known for his revelations about the My Lai massacre in 1969, where U.S. troops killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians. Poitras and Obenhaus delve into Hersh’s reluctance to speak about his sources and past, a hesitance that has developed over his 20-year career in journalism.

Described as a quintessential newspaper journalist—complete with a crooked tie and disheveled notes—Hersh’s personality shines through in the documentary as he candidly discusses the impact of his reporting. He recalls grappling with the personal toll his investigations have taken, sharing how he would often weep over the atrocities he uncovered.

“You’re getting me to think about things I don’t want to think about,” Hersh tells Poitras on camera, revealing his struggle with the dark realities of war reporting.

Throughout the film, various witnesses describe Hersh as someone who always ventures into uncomfortable truth-telling territory. “Always going where nobody wants you,” one colleague notes about his relentless pursuit of transparency.

The documentary also highlights Hersh’s other significant stories, including Watergate and the Abu Ghraib prison abuses. He remarks, “Nobody likes the messenger,” illustrating the resistance he faced in exposing uncomfortable truths.

‘Cover-Up’ offers a nuanced portrait, presenting Hersh not as a flawless hero but as a dedicated journalist who grapples with complexities in his profession. It underscores evolving challenges in modern journalism, emphasizing the importance of accountability in an era of access-driven reporting.

Hersh remains active today, continuing his investigative work on platforms like Substack, engaging with those who challenge narratives in the current political climate. “This isn’t just a history lesson. It’s about today’s journalism,” Poitras states of the film’s relevance.

As audiences watch ‘Cover-Up,’ they are reminded of Hersh’s unwavering commitment to uncovering truth, making it a documentary that resonates with contemporary issues in journalism and media ethics.