Documentary Explores Godspell’s Impact on Comedy Revolution

Toronto, Canada — The new documentary “You Had to Be There” premiered Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, highlighting the 1972 production of the musical Godspell and its influence on the comedy world. Directed by Nick Davis, the film posits that this production helped ignite a comedy revolution and built a close-knit community in Canadian entertainment.

The film recalls the original 1971 off-Broadway cast, led by Stephen Nathan as Jesus and David Haskell as John the Baptist/Judas. It contrasts their lesser-known careers with the Toronto cast, including a then-unknown cast of talents who went on to thrive in entertainment. The documentary reveals how the group became lifelong friends.

One significant detail is the informal recordings made by cast member Martin Short, who captured their post-show hangouts at 1063 Avenue Road. These recordings provide a vibrant snapshot of their camaraderie, evoking nostalgia and inviting viewers into their world. The film features anecdotes, including Levy’s experience taking over the lead role of Jesus after Garber left for the film adaptation.

Short and fellow cast member Gilda Radner‘s relationship also receives focus, showcasing the deep bonds formed among cast members. Toronto native Lorne Michaels later recruited Radner for the first season of Saturday Night Live, further linking Godspell to the rise of sketch comedy.

Though not all cast members became household names, the film emphasizes their widespread success across Canada and the UK. Notably, Avril Chown’s story of resilience after experiencing assault on a subsequent project contrasts sharply with the joyful environment on Godspell.

You Had to Be There employs stunning 1970s-style animations to illustrate its narrative, as it lacks original footage from the musical. The film concludes with a heartfelt reunion of the surviving cast, revisiting Godspell’s iconic tunes. Despite minor critique on some commentary, it’s a heartfelt exploration of friendship and artistic legacy.

Ultimately, “You had to be there” captures the spirit of an era and fosters a shared celebration of the community that impacts comedy today.