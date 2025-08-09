Documentary Highlights New Orleans Resilience Ahead of Storm Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, La. — As the twentieth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, a new documentary aims to shed light on the resilience of New Orleans residents and the systemic failures they experienced. The film features archive footage and reflections on the devastation following the storm that struck the Gulf Coast in 2005.

The documentary, directed by Traci A. Curry, highlights how over 1,800 lives were lost as the storm overwhelmed the city’s levees, which were meant to protect it from flooding. Curry expressed, “This really was a failure of the structures and the institutions that are meant to keep people safe and protected.”

She dedicated a year and a half to creating this five-part series, which seeks to offer a comprehensive look at the events surrounding the storm and its aftermath. The film not only documents the historical events but also showcases the strength and resilience of the communities that endured the catastrophe.

As New Orleans prepares to commemorate the tragic anniversary, the documentary serves as a reminder of both the challenges faced and the progress made in the years since the disaster.