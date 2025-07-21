Documentary Reignites Search for Missing Woman Amy Bradley

Richmond, Virginia — It has been 27 years since Amy Bradley went missing from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, and her family continues to seek answers. Bradley disappeared in the early hours of March 24, 1998, during a family vacation in the Caribbean. In hopes of reigniting the search for her, her family appears in a new Netflix documentary titled “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” released on July 16, 2025.

Bradley, then 23, was enjoying a cruise with her parents, Ron and Iva, and her younger brother, Brad. On the night of her disappearance, the family had attended a Mardi Gras party on the ship before returning to their cabin. The following morning, her father spotted her sleeping on the balcony, but by the time he woke again at 6 a.m., she was gone.

Ron Bradley and his family believe she may have been abducted rather than having fallen overboard, which is often speculated. “There’s a lot of haters online that say a lot of nasty things,” Brad said. “I can guarantee she didn’t jump over; I can guarantee she didn’t fall over. I believe she was taken.”

The documentary features interviews with the Bradleys, along with various alleged sightings of Amy over the years. Many eyewitnesses claimed to have seen her in various locations, including a brothel in Curaçao and a restroom in Barbados, often under duress. The documentary aims to raise awareness and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Ari Mark, one of the filmmakers, emphasized the urgency of the case, stating, “It felt like something needed to be done right now.” He hopes the renewed interest will drive more leads to the Bradleys.

Despite numerous theories, including those suggesting she might have committed suicide or was simply lost at sea, Ron and Iva remain adamant that their daughter is still alive. “We need to have answers,” Iva shared. The case remains open, with the FBI still actively involved.

The Bradleys initially filed lawsuits against Royal Caribbean shortly after Amy’s disappearance. They claimed the cruise line was negligent in their response, but both lawsuits were dismissed by 2000. The family has continued to advocate for raising awareness about Amy’s case, citing how crucial it is to keep the story alive.

Ron keeps Amy’s car filled with gas and waiting, a daily reminder of their hope for her return. “She’s still out there somewhere,” he says. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.