News
Documentary Reignites Search for Missing Woman Amy Bradley
Richmond, Virginia — It has been 27 years since Amy Bradley went missing from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, and her family continues to seek answers. Bradley disappeared in the early hours of March 24, 1998, during a family vacation in the Caribbean. In hopes of reigniting the search for her, her family appears in a new Netflix documentary titled “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” released on July 16, 2025.
Bradley, then 23, was enjoying a cruise with her parents, Ron and Iva, and her younger brother, Brad. On the night of her disappearance, the family had attended a Mardi Gras party on the ship before returning to their cabin. The following morning, her father spotted her sleeping on the balcony, but by the time he woke again at 6 a.m., she was gone.
Ron Bradley and his family believe she may have been abducted rather than having fallen overboard, which is often speculated. “There’s a lot of haters online that say a lot of nasty things,” Brad said. “I can guarantee she didn’t jump over; I can guarantee she didn’t fall over. I believe she was taken.”
The documentary features interviews with the Bradleys, along with various alleged sightings of Amy over the years. Many eyewitnesses claimed to have seen her in various locations, including a brothel in Curaçao and a restroom in Barbados, often under duress. The documentary aims to raise awareness and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
Ari Mark, one of the filmmakers, emphasized the urgency of the case, stating, “It felt like something needed to be done right now.” He hopes the renewed interest will drive more leads to the Bradleys.
Despite numerous theories, including those suggesting she might have committed suicide or was simply lost at sea, Ron and Iva remain adamant that their daughter is still alive. “We need to have answers,” Iva shared. The case remains open, with the FBI still actively involved.
The Bradleys initially filed lawsuits against Royal Caribbean shortly after Amy’s disappearance. They claimed the cruise line was negligent in their response, but both lawsuits were dismissed by 2000. The family has continued to advocate for raising awareness about Amy’s case, citing how crucial it is to keep the story alive.
Ron keeps Amy’s car filled with gas and waiting, a daily reminder of their hope for her return. “She’s still out there somewhere,” he says. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.
Recent Posts
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges