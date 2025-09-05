Documentary Reveals Shocking Case of Cyberbullying in Michigan

BEAL CITY, Mich. — A new documentary, “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish,” directed by Skye Borgman, examines a disturbing real-life cyberbullying case that shook Beal City, Michigan. The story centers on 13-year-old Lauryn Licari, who, along with her boyfriend Owen, received threatening and abusive texts from an unknown sender starting in October 2020.

Over the next 15 months, the messages escalated into a relentless stream of harassment, including distressing comments that only someone close to Lauryn could know. Concerned parents and school officials eventually sought help from law enforcement after the messages resumed in September 2021.

Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main led the investigation, initially focusing on Lauryn and Owen’s classmates, which strained relationships within their community. When the investigation stalled, Bradley Peter, a police officer from Bay City, became the liaison with the FBI. He helped trace the messages back to Lauryn’s mother, Kendra Licari.

During a search of Kendra’s home, Sheriff Main confronted her, capturing the moment on body camera footage. The shocking revelation that Kendra was behind the texts devastated Lauryn’s family and sent ripples through Beal City.

Kendra Licari was arrested in December 2022 and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor. She was sentenced to 19 months in prison but was released on August 8, 2024. Borgman revealed that Kendra’s participation in the documentary came after many discussions, as she wanted to address the issues surrounding the case and share her perspective.

“She’s remorseful that she has severely altered her relationship with her daughter,” Borgman said. “There’s no way it can be the same.” Kendra’s motivations for her actions, discussed in the film, relate back to her own traumatic experiences and fears for her daughter.

As the film explores the lasting impact of Kendra’s actions, Lauryn, now 18, is attempting to navigate her complex feelings towards her mother. Borgman reported seeing Lauryn’s perspective shift significantly over time, indicating that she is approaching their relationship with caution.

Lauryn also reflected on her mother’s manipulative behavior, which included telling her that her boyfriend Owen preferred a fictitious crush. “Kill yourself now b***h, his life would be better if you were dead,” read one of the threatening messages. This experience had chilling consequences for Lauryn, who for a time felt isolated and alone.

Before the mystery sender was identified, the rumor mill ran rampant in Beal City, adding stress to the lives of Lauryn’s peers. Borgman highlighted that the documentary not only aims to tell Lauryn’s story but also to shed light on the experiences of other students dealing with similar issues of bullying and cyber harassment.

Borgman hopes the documentary encourages conversations between parents and children about trust in the digital age, stating, “Listen to your kids, understand the threats that are out there, and give them the ability to make good decisions.”

As communities continue to grapple with the fallout from cases like this, the lessons learned from Lauryn’s experience endure, urging vigilance against the pervasive nature of cyberbullying today.