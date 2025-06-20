Dodgers Acquire Left-Hander Zach Penrod from Red Sox in Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to acquire left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod from the Boston Red Sox, according to reports from MLB Insider Robert Murray. The move comes after the Red Sox designated Penrod for assignment this week following a significant trade involving star player Rafael Devers.

Penrod, 28, was part of the roster adjustments the Red Sox needed to make after trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants, acquiring pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks in return. Penrod’s designation cut the Red Sox’s 40-man roster down to accommodate the new players.

Brought into the professional baseball scene as an undrafted free agent by the Texas Rangers in 2018, Penrod’s career began in Texas but faced early setbacks. After missing the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery and subsequent pandemic disruptions, he found his way back, pitching in the independent Pioneer League. His consistent performance caught the attention of Red Sox scouts, leading to his signing in August 2023.

In the 2024 season, Penrod pitched 4 innings in the majors for Boston, posting a 2.25 ERA. He also excelled in the minors, where he recorded a 4.16 ERA with 93 strikeouts across 62.2 innings pitched between Double-A and Triple-A levels. However, he was placed on the 60-day injured list for elbow issues at the start of the 2025 season.

Upon returning in May, Penrod showed promise, though command issues persisted, including a 3.38 ERA in five appearances for Triple-A Worcester. His fastball averages 95 mph, and he has a high strikeout rate. The Dodgers are looking to utilize Penrod’s talents as they work to solidify their pitching staff amidst various injuries.

The Dodgers are expected to make corresponding roster moves to accommodate Penrod in their organization. Once finalized, Penrod will become the second pitcher the Dodgers have acquired from the Red Sox this season, joining Noah Davis.