Sports
Dodgers Activate Reliever Treinen, Plan for Ohtani’s Return
BOSTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, July 27. The 37-year-old right-hander has been recovering from right forearm tightness that caused him to miss most of the season.
Before his injury, Treinen had a record of 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in eight appearances. Despite his recent struggles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence in Treinen’s abilities. “To come into an inning of leverage, I have no problem,” he said.
Treinen, an All-Star with the Oakland Athletics in 2018, has won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. Over his career, he has accumulated a record of 43-36, a 2.79 ERA, and 82 saves in 507 games. He missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The Dodgers also made roster moves by recalling left-handed pitcher Rob Wrobleski and optioning right-handers to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts indicated that Wrobleski would primarily serve as a reliever. “Just trying to get a quality arm, get some length, potentially using him in two-inning stints,” Roberts said.
In related news, the team is preparing for a significant moment on Wednesday when two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to start on the mound against the Cincinnati Reds. Ohtani, who underwent elbow surgery last year, is gradually increasing his workload. During his last start on July 22 against Minnesota, he allowed one run and four hits while striking out three.
Roberts noted that Ohtani’s return will follow a modified schedule to ensure his health. “I think this whole year on the pitching side is sort of rehab, maintenance,” Roberts said. He added that Ohtani will likely pitch four innings before potentially extending his outings later in the season.
Recent Posts
- Shedeur Sanders Asks Dad Deion to Skip Training Camp: ‘I Got Work to Do’
- Sergio Sendel Sparks Controversy on Top Chef VIP
- Fantasy Football 2025: AFC West Players to Watch
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County