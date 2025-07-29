Dodgers Activate Reliever Treinen, Plan for Ohtani’s Return

BOSTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, July 27. The 37-year-old right-hander has been recovering from right forearm tightness that caused him to miss most of the season.

Before his injury, Treinen had a record of 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in eight appearances. Despite his recent struggles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence in Treinen’s abilities. “To come into an inning of leverage, I have no problem,” he said.

Treinen, an All-Star with the Oakland Athletics in 2018, has won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. Over his career, he has accumulated a record of 43-36, a 2.79 ERA, and 82 saves in 507 games. He missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Dodgers also made roster moves by recalling left-handed pitcher Rob Wrobleski and optioning right-handers to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts indicated that Wrobleski would primarily serve as a reliever. “Just trying to get a quality arm, get some length, potentially using him in two-inning stints,” Roberts said.

In related news, the team is preparing for a significant moment on Wednesday when two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to start on the mound against the Cincinnati Reds. Ohtani, who underwent elbow surgery last year, is gradually increasing his workload. During his last start on July 22 against Minnesota, he allowed one run and four hits while striking out three.

Roberts noted that Ohtani’s return will follow a modified schedule to ensure his health. “I think this whole year on the pitching side is sort of rehab, maintenance,” Roberts said. He added that Ohtani will likely pitch four innings before potentially extending his outings later in the season.