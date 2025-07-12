Dodgers Aim to End Losing Streak Against Giants Tonight

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38) are set to face the San Francisco Giants (51-43) in a crucial game tonight, July 11. After enduring a six-game losing streak—the worst of their season—the Dodgers look to bounce back in this three-game series before the All-Star break.

The Dodgers have struggled offensively, scoring only 10 runs over their last six games, and recorded just one run in four of those contests, leading to a staggering 40-10 aggregate score against them. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a rough 13-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, but they have managed to win six of their last seven games prior to that setback.

Tonight’s starting pitchers include Los Angeles’ Dustin May and San Francisco’s Logan Webb. The Dodgers have already faced the Giants three times this season, emerging victorious in two games while outscoring them 18-15.

Verlander, who was recently acquired by the Giants, has struggled to find his rhythm this year, starting the season with 15 winless outings. He has received minimal offensive support throughout these games, with just 26 runs in 15 starts, ranking as the second-lowest in the MLB.

The Dodgers will look to regain their confidence as they head into the second half of the season, while the Giants must overcome recent struggles if they are to solidify their position as contenders in the National League.

Fans will be able to catch the first pitch and engage with live updates throughout the game via NBC Sports.