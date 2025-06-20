Dodgers Aim for Series Sweep Against Struggling Padres Tonight

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for their first series sweep since April as they face the San Diego Padres tonight at Dodger Stadium. The game is set for 7:10 PM PT, following a tight four-game series where the Dodgers have dominated, winning three straight matches against the Padres.

Los Angeles (46-29) recently bounced back from a challenging stretch, where they went 3-4 against the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. Following their recent success, the Dodgers now hold a 4-game lead over the second-place Giants and a 6-game advantage over the Padres in the NL West.

Tonight’s matchup features rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers. Although he has faced some struggles recently, he maintains a 2.64 ERA and will look to stabilize the Dodgers’ pitching efforts. Conversely, Padres rookie Ryan Bergert will also be making his fourth career start, hoping to curb the negative momentum of his team’s recent performance.

In the Dodgers’ last outing, they rallied in the ninth inning, but the Padres aim to turn things around and avoid losing their fourth consecutive game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and building on their recent success.

Padres manager Mike Shildt, however, is concerned about the team’s performance. The Padres have lost ground after a promising start to the season, holding a 39-34 record. Shildt emphasized the necessity of regaining momentum, especially with the All-Star break approaching.

The matchup is not just pivotal for the standings; it also carries emotional weight. Tensions have flared in previous encounters, exemplified by heated exchanges between both teams in recent games. Players and coaches will be looking to channel this competitive spirit positively on the field.

Fans can expect a charged atmosphere at Dodger Stadium tonight, with both teams hoping to assert dominance as they approach the halfway point of the season. A win tonight could give the Dodgers further breathing room in the standings, while the Padres must secure a victory to stay in the playoff hunt.