Dodgers Aim for Series Sweep Against White Sox Thursday Night

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers (54-32) face the Chicago White Sox (28-57) in the final game of their mid-week series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. The Dodgers won the first two games, including a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory on Wednesday, during which Clayton Kershaw achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 20th pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts.

Thursday’s game is set to begin at 10:10 p.m. ET, with Aaron Civale (1-4, 4.74 ERA) on the mound for the White Sox. The Dodgers are expected to start Dustin May (4-5, 5.68 ERA). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a strong favorite at -293 on the money line, while Chicago stands as a +236 underdog. The over/under for the total runs scored is set at 9.

Before placing any bets, expert Jimmie Kaylor from SportsLine offers his insights. Kaylor has a proven track record as a handicapper and provides valuable perspective, drawing from his experience as a former college and NFL player.

For the upcoming matchup, Kaylor recommends the following picks: Los Angeles on the money line, and he believes a run line of Dodgers -1.5 (-138) is also a solid option. Kaylor expects a more comfortable win for Los Angeles on Thursday compared to the previous games. He also notes that Shohei Ohtani‘s prop bet for over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI at -125 could be a smart play.

The Dodgers have been performing exceptionally well, winning eight of their last nine games. In the series opener on Tuesday, they dominated with a score of 6-1, with Ohtani contributing a homer. This series provides a chance for the Dodgers to sweep the struggling White Sox, who have seen mixed results recently.

As the Dodgers look to continue their winning momentum, all eyes will be on Kershaw and May as they aim to deliver strong performances on the mound. Dodgers fans hope to celebrate a series sweep by the end of the night.