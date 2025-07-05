Dodgers Aim for Series Win Against White Sox at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers (54-32) host the Chicago White Sox (28-57) in the second game of a three-game interleague series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The game is set to begin at 10:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLB Network.

In the first game on Tuesday, the Dodgers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Dodgers’ outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages delivered multi-hit games, with Pages and Michael Conforto each contributing two runs batted in. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the White Sox added a solo home run in the fourth inning.

For the White Sox, second baseman Lenyn Sosa was a bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, accounting for two of the team’s three hits. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi provided the only other hit with a single.

Despite the loss, the White Sox have had some recent success, winning three of their last five games against National League West opponents. In contrast, the Dodgers have won their last two games with a combined score of 11-2 and hold a record of 7-1 in their last eight outings.

The matchup on Wednesday will feature right-handed pitcher Sean Burke (4-7, 4.22 ERA) for the White Sox against left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03 ERA) for the Dodgers. Burke is making his 15th start of the season with a 1.42 WHIP, while Kershaw looks to continue his strong performance on the mound.

With the odds leaning favorably toward the Dodgers, their lineup is expected to continue its momentum against a struggling White Sox pitching staff. Bettors have noted that the White Sox’s poor offensive output against left-handed pitchers and their overall record in interleague play may work against them as the game approaches.

As the Dodgers aim for their third consecutive win, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if Kershaw can further stifle the White Sox’s offense and lead his team to a series victory.