Dodgers’ Ben Rortvedt Emerges as Key Player Amid Injuries

LOS ANGELES, CA – In just five days, Ben Rortvedt transformed from a minor-league catcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ primary catcher following a series of injuries to the team’s roster. Initially acquired as a backup at the trade deadline, Rortvedt found himself in a critical role as the Dodgers faced unexpected challenges.

Will Smith, the Dodgers’ starting catcher, sustained a hand injury that kept him from playing, though he did not go on the injured list. Shortly after, backup catcher Austin Rushing was placed on the IL due to a shin contusion, paving the way for Rortvedt to step up.

During his brief time in the spotlight, Rortvedt caught notable games, including a near-no-hitter from Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Baltimore Orioles. Two days later, he was behind the plate for Tyler Glasnow‘s seven hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies, showcasing his skills under pressure.

Despite Rortvedt’s challenge of stepping into the starting role after limited recognition from fans, he has proved his value defensively. However, his batting performance has been less impressive, hitting .222 with a .586 OPS through ten plate appearances.

Manager Dave Roberts faced criticism from fans when he inserted Rortvedt in a 5-0 game, expecting limited action from a No. 9 hitter. But following a three-run rally in the ninth, Rortvedt’s role became even more significant.

With Rushing on the IL and Smith sidelined, Rortvedt will continue to catch for the Dodgers, even as his offensive statistics remain modest. His contributions behind the plate have already made a noticeable impact, proving that he can handle the demands of the position during a crucial time for the team.