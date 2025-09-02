Dodgers Bench Teoscar Hernandez Amid Offensive Struggles

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts benched right fielder Teoscar Hernandez for the team’s final game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday. The decision comes after a challenging two-game stretch, in which the Dodgers scored only one run.

Hernandez has struggled significantly in the series, hitting 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. “Clearly he hasn’t handled right-handed pitching,” said Roberts. “I think a two-day reset could help. He’s an everyday guy, but you’ve got to perform too.” The Dodgers are set to face right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, who has previously limited them to just three runs in 12.1 innings over two games this season.

Hernandez’s performance against right-handers has been notably poor, with just a .690 OPS through 332 at-bats, compared to .886 OPS against left-handers. This season, he is batting .232 against right-hand pitching and holds a strikeout rate of 27.5 percent. Replacing him in right field is Alex Call, a recent deadline acquisition, who has fared slightly better with a .777 OPS over 21 games.

The Dodgers are currently looking for solutions to their recent offensive struggles. Despite the tension over Hernandez’s benching, the team’s position remains strong as they head into their next series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with sole possession of first place in the NL West.

Roberts emphasized the need for accountability within the team. “No one is going to be exempt. We’ve got to play the best players,” he stated. As the Dodgers look to avoid a sweep on Sunday, they hope to secure a win behind ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The final game of their series against the Diamondbacks begins at 1:10 p.m. PT.