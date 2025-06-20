Sports
Dodgers Call Up Jack Little, Option Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday that they have selected the contract of pitcher Jack Little, marking his first call-up to Major League Baseball. To make room for Little on the roster, fellow pitcher Emmet Sheehan has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Little, a 27-year-old right-hander, has excelled at the Triple-A level, maintaining a 2.20 ERA this season. Over 32 and two-thirds innings, he has accumulated 10 saves and boasts a strikeout rate of 24.3%. He first joined the Dodgers as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft from Stanford University.
Supportive reports indicate that Little had been performing well and is known for his fastball that averages around 94 mph, complemented by a slider and a changeup. He has been a consistent presence in the Dodgers’ minor league system, achieving solid numbers despite not being listed among the team’s top prospects.
In a separate roster move, pitcher Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list, sidelining him due to ongoing elbow discomfort. Gonsolin, who has made only seven starts this season, will not be eligible to return to the active roster until at least August 6.
Emmet Sheehan, who was activated from the injured list earlier this week, pitched four innings during his return against the San Diego Padres. Despite showing promise, the Dodgers opted to send him back to Triple-A to allow for a fresh arm in the bullpen.
This call-up is a significant milestone for Little, who missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery. With the Dodgers’ current pitching challenges, he has an opportunity to contribute as they strive for a successful season.
Little was last seen on the mound for the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, Oklahoma City Comets, where he delivered two scoreless innings in his final appearance before the call-up.
