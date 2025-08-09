Sports
Dodgers Call Up Justin Dean, Option Esteury Ruiz Amid Roster Moves
Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of outfielder Justin Dean and optioned outfielder Esteury Ruiz, the team announced Friday.
To create space for Dean on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Luken Baker for assignment. While Ruiz was optioned Thursday, the transaction became official on Friday.
Dean, who joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal last offseason, is poised to make his Major League debut. The 28-year-old was drafted in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, where he spent his entire career.
This season, Dean has impressed at Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a .274 batting average with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases in 81 games. He has experience in all three outfield spots but has mostly played centerfield.
Dean’s call-up comes as the Dodgers face injuries to key players like Hyeseong Kim, Kiké Hernandez, and Tommy Edman. The Dodgers sit just two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West, tightening their competition after previously having a nine-game lead.
As the Dodgers prepare for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, Dean’s timely addition could bolster their performance during crucial upcoming matchups.
In a related move earlier this month, Austin Barnes also faced a roster change when he was designated for assignment. His release prompted conversations about the future of veterans on the Dodgers, as the team aims to maintain its lead in a highly competitive division.
