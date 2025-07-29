Sports
Dodgers Call Up Top Infield Prospect Alex Freeland Amid Injury Struggles
CINCINNATI — The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up infielder Alex Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to a league source. This move comes as the team looks to strengthen its roster ahead of the Thursday trade deadline, especially with several injuries affecting key players.
Freeland, 23, has been a standout prospect since the Dodgers selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft. In his first full season at Triple-A, he has impressed with a .253 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage, and a .421 slugging percentage across 453 plate appearances. He also claimed 12 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases this season.
The Dodgers have hesitated to trade Freeland, despite ongoing efforts to upgrade their lineup. Manager Dave Roberts expressed the team’s reluctance to trade impressive prospects, saying earlier this week regarding catcher Dalton Rushing, “I just don’t see a world in which he’s moved.” Instead of trading Freeland, the Dodgers are promoting him to fill gaps on the roster.
Injuries have created a pressing need for depth. Max Muncy is currently sidelined with a bone bruise in his left knee, and Kiké Hernández is out with an elbow injury. The absence of these players has put additional pressure on Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas, who have been sharing duties at third base.
Freeland’s versatility can provide an added option as the Dodgers evaluate their roster. He can play multiple positions, which may allow Edman to transition to the outfield, bolstering the lineup as they prepare for the upcoming games.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Dodgers are looking for internal solutions to boost their chances in the second half of the season. Freeland will be a key player to watch as he joins the major leagues.
