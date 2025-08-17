Dodgers Claim Buddy Kennedy as Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter Returns

DETROIT — The Los Angeles Dodgers have claimed former Detroit Tigers infielder Buddy Kennedy, bringing him directly to their major league roster. Kennedy fills the spot vacated by Max Muncy, who was placed on the injured list Friday due to an oblique strain.

The 26-year-old Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays just three days ago after a brief stint on their active roster. This came shortly after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

In April, Kennedy spent eight days with the Tigers’ big-league club, where he hit 2-for-10, which included a home run, four RBIs, and two walks over six games. The Tigers traded him to the Phillies for cash considerations shortly thereafter.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of high school in 2017, Kennedy has experience in the major leagues with Arizona.

Born in New Jersey, he attended Millville Senior High School, the same school as MLB star Mike Trout, located about 40 miles from Philadelphia. His grandfather also played in the major leagues for 16 seasons, including time with the Phillies from 1968 to 1972.

Meanwhile, back in Detroit, outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who missed four weeks because of an injury, is back and continuing his strong performance from prior to his IL stint. Carpenter had shown promising form before his injury.

The Detroit Tigers are set to play the second of four games against the Minnesota Twins Friday night. The Tigers, with a record of 71-52, will face the Twins (57-64) at 8:10 p.m. Eastern time at Target Field. Players available off the bench include catcher Jake Rogers and infielders Trey Sweeney and Andy Ibanez.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (7-10, 5.48 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Tigers against Twins right-hander Pierson Ohl (0-2, 7.15). Morton recently had an unusual home debut, striking out seven consecutive batters but ultimately allowing two costly home runs.

In other news, former Tigers third baseman Gio Urshela has been designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. This marks the second consecutive August that Urshela has faced this fate after failing to attract trades at the deadline.

Urshela, 33, featured in 92 games this season, hitting .243 with a .619 OPS. He was released by the Tigers earlier this month to make way for rookie Jace Jung and went on to briefly join the Atlanta Braves. Urshela’s time with the A’s has seen him hit .238 with a .613 OPS across 197 plate appearances.