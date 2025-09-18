Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating using Shohei Ohtani as a relief pitcher as the postseason approaches, manager Dave Roberts confirmed Wednesday. Ohtani, who has excelled as a starting pitcher this season, may play a critical role in shoring up the team’s struggling bullpen.

Ohtani’s performance has been impressive, featuring a 3.29 ERA and a spot among the league leaders with 51 home runs. However, Roberts noted that discussions are underway about whether Ohtani’s skills could be better utilized in relief, particularly given the bullpen’s recent struggles.

“I know that we are going to be talking about it,” Roberts said. “The pen is the complete opposite of starting, right? You potentially could be taking on risk, and we’ve come this far with the kid gloves and managing.” This comes after Ohtani was pulled from a recent start after five no-hit innings, a decision made to limit his workload.

Ohtani expressed his willingness to adapt to whatever role is necessary for the team, stating, “I want to be prepared to handle whatever role is needed. If I do end up pitching out of the bullpen, I think that could also mean I’d need to play in the outfield afterward, depending on the situation.” However, Roberts remains cautious about the idea, saying, “No,” when asked if Ohtani playing in the outfield was on their radar.

The Dodgers have an impressive starting rotation, including prominent pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell. However, this season, their bullpen has ranked low with a 4.30 ERA. As the playoffs approach, the pressure mounts on the team to find solutions for their pitching challenges.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been underperforming, with a record showing five saves against 12 losses since August 2. This raises the possibility of Ohtani transitioning into a relief role and potentially aiding in crucial playoff games.

Roberts acknowledged that managing Ohtani’s workload is paramount, considering he has had two major surgeries on his ulnar collateral ligament. He emphasized the need for caution when discussing Ohtani’s potential transition to bullpen work, stating, “He’s a very methodical, disciplined, routine-driven person, and the pen is the complete opposite, right?” He added, “To think that now it’s feasible for a guy like him, especially coming off his recent challenges, is a significant consideration for us.”

The Dodgers are actively seeking ways to maximize the potential contributions of Ohtani as they prepare for the playoffs.