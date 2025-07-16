Dodgers Defeat Giants, End Losing Streak with Ohtani’s Dominant Pitching

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2025 — The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants, showcasing the impressive talent of Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

Ohtani, recently returned from elbow surgery, delivered a dominant performance Saturday afternoon, striking out three batters in the first inning alone. He began the game with seven consecutive four-seam fastballs, hitting 99.9 mph. His fastball was on point, and he ended the outing with a total of 36 pitches over three scoreless innings.

“You could see the different demeanor he carries when he pitches,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, praising Ohtani’s assertive approach. “This is the version of Ohtani we dreamed of when we signed him for $700 million.”

The win marked the end of the Dodgers’ longest losing streak since 2017. Before this game, the team had struggled despite being in first place in the National League. Injuries plagued the squad, with 13 players on the injured list.

In addition to Ohtani’s performance, Emmet Sheehan came in for relief, helping secure the win against their longtime rivals. The Dodgers had lost their last seven games but finally displayed the resilience needed to turn their season around.

Ohtani’s outing was reminiscent of his earlier years when he was both a standout pitcher and hitter. His ability to perform at a high level after surgery is encouraging for the Dodgers, who rely on his dual-threat capabilities.

“I think it really helped me stay loose while maintaining velocity,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, reflecting on his return to pitching.

Despite some struggles with his release point and minor setbacks during the game, Ohtani’s fastball remains a formidable weapon. As he looked to shake off the rust, his performance offered hope for the Dodgers moving forward.

“Today was one of those days where my fastball felt good, so I leaned on it,” Ohtani added.

The Dodgers now look to build on this victory as they navigate through a challenging season. They hope Ohtani’s success continues to propel them in the right direction as they aim for another World Series title.