Sports
Dodgers Defeat Nationals 6-5, Eye Series Win on Saturday
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Friday night, starting their easier stretch of the schedule with a victory. The Dodgers improved their record to 47-30 while the Nationals fell to 31-45.
The Dodgers employed a “B” lineup against Nationals’ ace Mackenzie Gore, who struggled significantly. Gore allowed five earned runs on seven hits and issued four walks, marking his worst outing of the year. Kiké Hernández led the way for the Dodgers with two doubles, while Miguel Rojas hit a two-run homer.
Starting pitcher Dustin May is slated to take the mound for the Dodgers in Saturday’s game, seeking his fourth consecutive series win. Nationals’ Jake Irvin, with a 5-3 record and a 4.23 ERA, will be on the mound for Washington.
For the matchup, the Dodgers have adjusted their lineup, bringing back Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Irvin’s previous performance against the Dodgers earlier in the season was a no-decision, where he pitched six innings allowing four runs.
May has had a mixed season so far, recording a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA. His last outing was a win against the Giants, although he has struggled with command in recent games. He aims for consistency as he faces a Nationals’ team that has struggled this month.
The Dodgers plan to broadcast the game on SNLA, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. Fans are hopeful that the team can build on their recent success against the Nationals this weekend.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742