Dodgers Defeat Nationals 6-5, Eye Series Win on Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Friday night, starting their easier stretch of the schedule with a victory. The Dodgers improved their record to 47-30 while the Nationals fell to 31-45.

The Dodgers employed a “B” lineup against Nationals’ ace Mackenzie Gore, who struggled significantly. Gore allowed five earned runs on seven hits and issued four walks, marking his worst outing of the year. Kiké Hernández led the way for the Dodgers with two doubles, while Miguel Rojas hit a two-run homer.

Starting pitcher Dustin May is slated to take the mound for the Dodgers in Saturday’s game, seeking his fourth consecutive series win. Nationals’ Jake Irvin, with a 5-3 record and a 4.23 ERA, will be on the mound for Washington.

For the matchup, the Dodgers have adjusted their lineup, bringing back Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Irvin’s previous performance against the Dodgers earlier in the season was a no-decision, where he pitched six innings allowing four runs.

May has had a mixed season so far, recording a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA. His last outing was a win against the Giants, although he has struggled with command in recent games. He aims for consistency as he faces a Nationals’ team that has struggled this month.

The Dodgers plan to broadcast the game on SNLA, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. Fans are hopeful that the team can build on their recent success against the Nationals this weekend.