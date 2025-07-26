Dodgers Defeat Red Sox 5-2, Ohtani Held Homerless

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Friday night, starting their road trip on a high note. Shohei Ohtani did not hit a home run, ending a five-game streak where he had homered in every game.

Ohtani struck out twice, singled, and walked during the game, but did not add to his record of consecutive games with a home run. His streak tied him with six other Dodgers players, including Max Muncy, who had a similar achievement in 2019.

The Dodgers scored first with an RBI single from Tommy Edman in the second inning. They followed up with a walk to Teoscar Hernández that forced in another run, increasing their lead to 3-0 after Andy Pages contributed with a sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, the Red Sox threatened by bringing a runner home from third base after Connor Wong hit a double, which was his first extra-base hit of the season. Alex Bregman then doubled off the iconic Green Monster, cutting the Dodgers’ lead to 3-2.

Emmet Sheehan pitched five innings for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and recording five strikeouts. He rebounded from a rough first inning to retire nine consecutive batters at one point.

Teoscar Hernández provided added cushion for the Dodgers by hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning, marking his first since June 21.

Closing out the game, Ben Casparius collected his first career save by navigating through a tough ninth inning.

The two teams will continue their three-game series Saturday afternoon, with the Dodgers pitching Garrett Crochet against the Red Sox’s Clayton Kershaw.