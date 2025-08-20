Dodgers’ Defense Issues Cost Them Game Against Rockies

DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers faced a tough loss against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, August 18, 2025, thanks to defensive mistakes that contributed to a 4-3 walk-off defeat. The loss was particularly frustrating, as it came against the last-place Rockies.

After the game, Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts held a private meeting with Mookie Betts, who has recently transitioned from right field to shortstop, and Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations. The focus of their conversation, however, was not about shifting Betts back to right field, but rather about improving Betts’ offensive performance as he has struggled this season.

Teoscar Hernández, who played right field, was at the center of criticism after making two significant mistakes that allowed the Rockies to score. In the third inning, Hernández miscalculated a play that allowed two runs to score. He also dropped a crucial fly ball late in the game, allowing the Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar to reach second base, leading to the game-winning run.

Roberts commented on Hernández’s performance, saying, “He’s got to get better out there. There’s just no way to put it.” Although Hernández is second on the team in RBIs and home runs, his defensive skills have raised concerns.

The Dodgers had taken an early lead in the game, scoring two runs in the second inning, but the Rockies battled back. After a home run from Tovar in the seventh tied the game, the Dodgers faltered defensively in the ninth.

This defeat ended the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak and their ten-game streak against the Rockies. Roberts lamented that they wasted a solid seven-inning performance from their starting pitcher, as the Rockies’ starter had to leave the game early due to an injury.

Moving forward, Betts’ potential return to right field remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts, as his expertise in that position could significantly improve the team’s defense. Yet, Roberts acknowledges they are still working within limited options due to several players being on the injured list.