LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Wednesday that they have demoted relief pitcher Ben Casparius to Triple-A after his recent struggles on the mound. Casparius’ demotion comes after he spent the minimum 15 days on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

This move is seen as a response to the underperforming Dodgers bullpen, which has been a point of concern throughout the season. Casparius has been a consistent presence in the bullpen, but his performance deteriorated significantly in July, posting a 10.24 ERA over 9 2/3 innings.

“We had a difficult conversation with Ben,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We want him to go back to Triple-A to regain his confidence and work on his craft.” Casparius, who has pitched a total of 77 2/3 innings this season, exhibited promise early on with a solid stint through May. However, he struggled under heavy workload, with 62 2/3 innings thrown before the All-Star break.

In contrary, fellow relievers like Dreyer and Edgardo Henriquez have shown more consistency throughout the season. Dreyer has pitched 8 2/3 fewer innings than Casparius yet maintained a stable performance for the team. Justin Wrobleski has also stepped into the long relief role that Casparius had previously handled.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has faced numerous injuries this season, with veterans like Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech frequently on and off the injured list. This situation has led to increased pressure on rookie pitchers, including Casparius, who may have been overworked early in the season.

Casparius’s demotion marks a crucial move for the Dodgers as they seek to stabilize their pitching staff. Many fans are now left surprised but understanding of the decision, acknowledging that the burden placed on the rookie might have contributed to his rapid decline.