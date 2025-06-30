Sports
Dodgers Designate Luis Garcia for Assignment, Recall Noah Davis
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Sunday that they have designated right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia for assignment. This decision comes ahead of the team’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
Garcia’s roster spot will be filled by right-hander Noah Davis, who has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Garcia finishes his season with a 5.27 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and a 1.829 WHIP over 27.1 innings of work.
In his final outing with Los Angeles, Garcia struggled, allowing three earned runs in just one-third of an inning. The Dodgers had to bring in Anthony Banda to finish the seventh inning against the Royals.
At 38, Garcia is in his 13th Major League season. He has previously pitched for several teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Boston Red Sox. After signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason, he was seen as a key option as injuries plagued the pitching staff.
Garcia was placed on the injured list on June 1 due to a right adductor strain, but had recently returned to the team. Historically, he has a career ERA of 4.20 with 15 saves across 573 appearances, though recent seasons have seen a decline in performance.
In a corresponding move, Davis was on the taxi squad Saturday. He has pitched 4.2 innings for the Dodgers this season, allowing three earned runs.
As of now, the Dodgers have one week to decide whether to trade Garcia or pass him through waivers. In any case, due to his service time, Garcia can reject an outright assignment and elect free agency.
