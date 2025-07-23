Dodgers Designate Trivino, Recall Henriquez Amid Pitching Shuffle

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers made a significant roster move Monday evening, designating veteran pitcher Lou Trivino for assignment as they recalled right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez from Triple-A Oklahoma City. This decision reflects the team’s ongoing struggle with injuries and the need for fresh arms as they aim to regain their winning momentum.

Trivino, 33, had been with the Dodgers for just over two months, making 26 appearances and posting a 3.76 ERA along with 18 strikeouts and 29 hits allowed. While he provided some relief during a challenging season filled with injuries, he did not secure a high-leverage role within the bullpen.

The Dodgers, hoping to inject some upside into their pitching staff, are turning to the younger Henriquez, who is a decade younger than Trivino. Despite only having three innings of major league experience and a 5.89 ERA at Triple-A, Henriquez’s higher strikeout rate has caught the team’s attention.

After being designated for assignment, Trivino is expected to clear waivers and likely will reject an outright assignment, making him a free agent again. He previously faced a similar situation after being released by the San Francisco Giants before signing with the Dodgers.

At one point, Trivino was seen as a reliable closer for the Oakland Athletics and drew interest from the New York Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline. However, after battling elbow and shoulder injuries for two years, he is now focused on continuing his career with a new team.

As the Dodgers remain in a tight race in the National League West, holding just a 3.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres, they are in desperate need of pitching reinforcements. Despite their past success, with a World Series title last year, the current injuries pose a challenge that must be addressed.

In light of their pitching woes, speculation is swirling about potential trade targets. Russell Dorsey recently noted that former Dodger Andrew Heaney could be a viable option, given his experience and ability to pitch under pressure. Although Heaney has struggled with the Pittsburgh Pirates, his track record and previous stint with the Dodgers have some analysts believing he could provide the depth they require in the rotation.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers’ decisions will be closely watched, as they navigate the challenges that come with aiming for another championship title while contending with personnel changes.