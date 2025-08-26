Dodgers Discuss Mookie Betts’ Position Amid Team Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA – A meeting at Coors Field earlier this week is creating buzz among Los Angeles Dodgers officials. After the team lost to the Colorado Rockies on Monday due to a walk-off single, speculation has arisen regarding a potential change in player positions.

Following the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman were seen speaking with Mookie Betts, who has recently shifted from playing right field to shortstop. Observers noted that this meeting could signal a desire for Betts to return to his original position in right field, which would move Teoscar Hernández to left field and put struggling veteran Michael Conforto on the bench.

On Tuesday, Roberts attempted to quell the rumors, claiming the discussion did not involve positional changes but rather focused on Betts’ batting adjustments. However, on a podcast, former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden challenged this narrative. “Ninety-nine percent, I can guarantee you, that meeting was about Mookie Betts moving back to right field,” Bowden stated, expressing doubt over the official explanation.

Bowden highlighted the Dodgers’ concerns over Hernández’s defensive play and Conforto’s poor hitting, feeling pressure to strengthen the team amid a tight playoff race.

Last season, Betts primarily played shortstop for the Dodgers before reverting to right field in August. This year, his defensive skills have improved significantly at shortstop, but his offensive performance has dipped. Bowden maintained that while the Dodgers’ front office might deny it, there is a strong likelihood that a position change is in the works.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, Betts played shortstop, leaving fans and analysts wondering if further developments might arise.