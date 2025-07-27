Dodgers’ Dustin May Could Be Key Trade Chip Before Deadline

LOS ANGELES, California — After solidifying his role in the Dodgers’ rotation, Dustin May is stepping up to support the team’s bullpen this July. Over his first 17 starts of the season, May has teamed up with two-way star Shohei Ohtani while he adjusts back into pitching.

With Blake Snell‘s anticipated return to the rotation, the Dodgers may opt to shift May into a full-time bullpen position. Snell recently pitched four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing just one run, signaling he might be back soon.

However, May isn’t just a valuable arm for the bullpen; he might also be a key part of a trade deal. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are considering including May in trades to acquire relievers, especially as he becomes eligible for free agency after this season.

At 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA, May has provided much-needed innings on a pitching staff that has struggled with depth. Given that the Dodgers have a top-ranked minor league system, they may not wish to part with their most promising prospects, including catcher Dalton Rushing and shortstop Alex Freeland.

Dodgers’ president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has a long history of navigating trade deadlines. He often identifies which prospects are likely to make a future impact and which can be traded with minimal downside, drawing from past experiences with players like Yusniel Diaz and Josiah Gray.

There’s a historical precedent for these decisions; May was nearly part of the trade package for Manny Machado back in July 2018. If the Dodgers trade him now, their track record suggests they understand the risks involved.

In other Dodgers news, the team fell to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, bringing their season record to 61-44. Mookie Betts missed Friday’s game due to a family death but is traveling to Fenway Park to evaluate his availability.

Overall, as the trade deadline approaches, how the Dodgers handle their roster could significantly impact their playoff aspirations.