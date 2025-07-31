Dodgers Engage in Three-Team Trade, Acquire New Players

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers participated in a three-team trade on Wednesday with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers brought in relievers Adam Serinowski and Paul Gervase, along with catcher Ben Rortvedt, in exchange for catcher Hunter Feduccia.

The Rays received Feduccia from the Dodgers and right-hander Brian Van Belle from the Reds. In return, Tampa Bay sent starting pitcher Zack Littell to Cincinnati, which is currently vying for a Wild Card spot.

In the broader context of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, this deal highlights the ongoing shifts in team rosters as franchises seek to bolster their prospects for the season.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are also making moves. They are reportedly acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees will send two pitching prospects, left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz, to Colorado.

McMahon, 30, has played 100 games with the Rockies this season and has hit .217 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. His performance includes a .717 OPS, which is his lowest since 2020. Notably, McMahon was selected as an All-Star in 2024 and is under team control until 2028.

The Yankees have been under pressure to address their third-base struggles, as their current players at that position have recorded a wRC+ of 83 this year, significantly below the league average.

This trade season illustrates how teams like the Dodgers and Yankees are strategizing for immediate improvements as the season progresses.