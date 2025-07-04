Sports
Dodgers Eye Brian Reynolds as Conforto Struggles Continue
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tough spot with outfielder Michael Conforto this season. Conforto, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers after a decent run with the San Francisco Giants, has struggled significantly.
In 71 games, the 30-year-old is hitting just .173 with a .602 OPS and a -1.0 bWAR. This underwhelming performance has prompted the Dodgers to explore other options in left field as the trade deadline approaches.
According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Dodgers may be considering a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Brian Reynolds. Dorsey noted that while Conforto was expected to bolster the Dodgers’ offense, his poor production has left the team looking for solutions.
“Longtime outfielder Michael Conforto was supposed to fill that need after a strong 2024 season, but that success has not followed him to L.A.,” Dorsey wrote. “Starting pitching should be the Dodgers’ main concern ahead of the trade deadline, but acquiring an additional outfielder who could replace Conforto or allow Teoscar Hernández to move back to left field should also be a target.”
Reynolds, who is in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, has his own struggles, posting a .709 OPS and a -0.3 bWAR this season. While acquiring him could help fill the gap left by Conforto, it raises the question of whether the Dodgers are willing to commit more resources to their outfield.
The trade deadline on July 31 is fast approaching, and the Dodgers must decide whether to hold onto Conforto or pursue other outfield options.
Recent Posts
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets
- Bayern Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Amid Müller Uncertainty
- Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany
- Upsets Shake Up Wimbledon as Underdogs Shine
- Waaiers drukken Evenepoel in finale Tour de France openingsrit