Dodgers Eye Brian Reynolds as Conforto Struggles Continue

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a tough spot with outfielder Michael Conforto this season. Conforto, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers after a decent run with the San Francisco Giants, has struggled significantly.

In 71 games, the 30-year-old is hitting just .173 with a .602 OPS and a -1.0 bWAR. This underwhelming performance has prompted the Dodgers to explore other options in left field as the trade deadline approaches.

According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Dodgers may be considering a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Brian Reynolds. Dorsey noted that while Conforto was expected to bolster the Dodgers’ offense, his poor production has left the team looking for solutions.

“Longtime outfielder Michael Conforto was supposed to fill that need after a strong 2024 season, but that success has not followed him to L.A.,” Dorsey wrote. “Starting pitching should be the Dodgers’ main concern ahead of the trade deadline, but acquiring an additional outfielder who could replace Conforto or allow Teoscar Hernández to move back to left field should also be a target.”

Reynolds, who is in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, has his own struggles, posting a .709 OPS and a -0.3 bWAR this season. While acquiring him could help fill the gap left by Conforto, it raises the question of whether the Dodgers are willing to commit more resources to their outfield.

The trade deadline on July 31 is fast approaching, and the Dodgers must decide whether to hold onto Conforto or pursue other outfield options.