Dodgers Eye Trade for Stowers and Bender Amid Roster Moves

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be active in the upcoming MLB trade deadline as they seek to enhance their roster for a crucial stretch of the season. A key insider has suggested the team target the Miami Marlins, aiming to acquire both a power hitter and a relief pitcher.

Among the potential targets is left fielder Kyle Stowers, who has recently earned an All-Star selection. Stowers has a .296 batting average with 23 home runs this season and boasts an impressive OPS+ of 159, nearly 60 percent better than the league average. Despite Michael Conforto‘s recent improvement, hitting .241 in July, Stowers is enjoying a stellar month, with a .365 batting average and a 1.342 OPS.

The Dodgers are also urged to pursue relief pitcher Anthony Bender. Bender is having a standout season with a career-low 1.87 ERA over 44 appearances. His fastball averages 96.6 mph, placing him in the 85th percentile of MLB pitchers, alongside a highly effective sweeper that opponents struggle to hit, with a .072 batting average against.

The potential deal for Stowers and Bender could be significant since both players have extended control over their contracts. Stowers is pre-arbitration eligible until 2026, while Bender has two years of arbitration left. Their acquisitions could not only impact the current season but could benefit the Dodgers for years to come.

In addition to trade discussions, the Dodgers announced the activation of right-hander Blake Treinen from the injured list and the recall of left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski ahead of their series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Treinen, who has a 3.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts this season, was sidelined in April with forearm tightness. He was one of the team’s best relievers last year, showcasing an ERA of 1.93 with 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings.

Wrobleski has recorded a 4.50 ERA this season, primarily serving as a bulk pitcher out of the bullpen. Treinen’s return is expected to bolster a Dodgers bullpen that has struggled recently. The team also optioned right-handed pitchers Will Klein and Edgardgo Henriquez following the roster moves.

Overall, the Dodgers are actively looking to strengthen their team, particularly as they aim for a successful finish in the playoff race.