Dodgers Face Bullpen Struggles Despite Weekend Sweep

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres over the weekend, but their momentum took a hit with a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The team’s weakening bullpen has raised concerns as they work to keep their season alive until injured players return.

Despite some decent performances, the Dodgers’ bullpen remains a significant weakness. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times noted, “What happened was the Dodgers’ belief in the recovering health of their bullpen. And, um, yeah, unless you want to bring Bobby Miller up from Oklahoma City to close games (not a bad idea, eh?), it’s not getting fixed anytime soon.”

Several players are currently on rehab assignments, which could greatly impact the bullpen’s performance. Tanner Scott, one of the offseason acquisitions, recently threw a live batting practice session with promising results. “22 pitch live BP for Dodgers Tanner Scott. Said his arm feels ‘great,’ ball was ‘coming out good.’ Wouldn’t offer a guess on when he will be ready to return,” a reporter commented.

In contrast, Michael Kopech‘s rehab appearance raised concerns. “Dodgers Michael Kopech’s inning for OKC — faced 6 batters, gave up 2 hits, 2 SBs, walked two, threw a wild pitch. Charged with 3 runs in 2/3 IP. 24 pitches only 10 strikes,” the report noted.

Looking ahead, the Dodgers might look to acquire a bullpen piece eager to prove himself. Devin Williams, currently with the New York Yankees, is seen as a potential addition. “Williams is highly likely to sign a one-year contract to re-establish his value, and what better place to do that than the Dodgers? They have a history of signing relievers to one-year contracts. They have shown previous interest in Williams. Maybe that’s a partnership the two sides could revisit in the offseason,” a source stated.

Until this season, Williams was one of the best relievers in the league. The Dodgers’ acquisition of Williams could enhance their chances of contending for the World Series once again.