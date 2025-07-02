Sports
Dodgers Face Decisions on Conforto as Trade Deadline Approaches
Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers are grappling with the unexpected performance of outfielder Michael Conforto this season. After signing a one-year, $17 million deal in the offseason, expectations were high for Conforto, who previously showed promise with the San Francisco Giants.
However, Conforto has faltered, batting just .173 with a .602 OPS over 71 games, along with a -1.0 bWAR. His struggles have prompted the Dodgers to explore other options in left field as they approach the trade deadline on July 31.
Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports suggested that the Dodgers could target Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Dorsey pointed out, “Longtime outfielder Michael Conforto was supposed to fill that need…but that success has not followed him to L.A.” Dorsey highlighted the need for an additional outfielder to either replace Conforto or allow Teoscar Hernández to shift back to left field.
Reynolds is currently under an eight-year, $106.75 million contract, and his trade would be surprising. He has a .709 OPS and -0.3 bWAR this season, raising questions about the Dodgers’ willingness to commit more resources to the outfield.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers must weigh their options carefully and decide on their strategy moving forward.
