Dodgers Face Diamondbacks in High-Stakes Playoff Showdown Tuesday

Phoenix, Arizona – The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in a pivotal matchup on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. This game marks the start of a crucial series for both teams, with the Dodgers looking to secure the NL West title and the Diamondbacks fighting for a playoff spot.

The Dodgers have clinched a playoff berth and currently hold a record of 88-68, leading the National League West. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks, sitting at 79-77, are just one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Pitching for the Dodgers will be Shohei Ohtani, who is having a strong season with a 3.29 ERA. He will face Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, who has a 5.02 ERA. This will be Ohtani’s 14th start of the 2025 season, and he aims to continue improving his performance as the playoffs approach.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is a key player to watch. He has been hitting well this season, boasting a .292 batting average with 21 home runs. Freeman has performed particularly well against Pfaadt in the past, recording a .316 batting average in their matchups.

The Dodgers are the betting favorites in this matchup, with a moneyline of -162 against the Diamondbacks’ +136. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Injuries could play a role in the game’s outcome. The Diamondbacks have been affected by several key injuries, including to players such as Corbin Burnes and A.J. Puk. Despite this, All-Stars Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte remain strong contributors.

The stakes are high for Arizona as they seek to keep their playoff hopes alive. A successful series against the Dodgers could be crucial for their chances of reaching the postseason.

Fans can expect an exciting game as both teams battle for crucial victories in the closing days of the regular season.