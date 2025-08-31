Dodgers Face Diamondbacks in Crucial Series Opener

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night, aiming to strengthen their position in the National League playoff race.

Entering August, the Dodgers had battled through a tough July but managed to reclaim their lead in the NL West. As of now, they hold a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the second-best record in the league.

The Dodgers will start the series at their home stadium after enjoying their first off day in two weeks. The Diamondbacks are currently struggling with a record of 66-69, sitting 11.5 games behind in the NL West standings.

Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, currently holding a record of 9-13 and a 5.13 ERA. Gallen seems to have found his stride in August, with four quality starts, compared to just eight over his previous 22 games. His ERA this month stands at an impressive 3.10.

However, Gallen’s history at Dodger Stadium isn’t encouraging. He is 0-5 lifetime at the venue, which some players on the Dodgers have performed well against, including Michael Conforto, who boasts a .280 average and a home run against him.

On the opposing mound, Blake Snell returns from paternity leave, following the birth of his daughter. Snell has been strong in his recent outings, allowing only two earned runs across 13 innings in his last two games against the Padres.

Despite their disappointing season, the Diamondbacks are not to be underestimated. Over the past month, they have shown strong performance against left-handed pitchers, ranking fourth in batting average during that span.

The two teams last faced each other in May, with the Dodgers leading the season series 4-3. Last time Gallen was on the mound against the Dodgers, they scored four runs off him in 5.2 innings.

As the Dodgers aim to extend their winning streak from the last four games, they also contend with the Padres, who are facing the Minnesota Twins, adding an extra layer of competition in the division.