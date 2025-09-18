Sports
Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in a key matchup featuring two left-handed pitchers: Blake Snell and Jesús Luzardo. Both pitchers have been successful this season at limiting home runs, making this clash particularly intriguing.
Snell is having a standout season, coming off a performance where he struck out 11 batters and threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies. This year, he has allowed only three home runs in 48.1 innings, despite holding a WHIP of 1.39. His ability to prevent home runs has kept him competitive, and he aims to continue that success against a formidable Phillies lineup.
On the other hand, Luzardo has also turned his season around after a challenging 2024. He recorded 10 strikeouts in his last outing against the New York Mets, spreading across eight innings while allowing four runs. Although Luzardo struggles with stranding runners, his 69.45% left-on-base percentage and a 4.02 ERA reflect a strong season where he has managed to keep the ball from leaving the park.
The Dodgers’ offense has been potent, hitting six home runs against the Phillies in just two games, making this matchup critical for both teams. With elite hitters on both sides, the outcome may hinge on which starter can better limit the long ball. Luzardo’s 4.02 ERA and his ability to avoid home runs will be tested against the Dodger hitters.
As the teams prepare for the final game of the series, the stakes are high for both clubs, with Seeding implications for the playoffs looming. The spotlight will be on Snell and Luzardo to see who can maintain their success in preventing home runs in this crucial matchup.
