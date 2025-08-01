Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions

TAMPA, Florida — The Los Angeles Dodgers start their August schedule facing the Tampa Bay Rays, with questions lingering about their trade deadline moves.

As the dog days of summer heat up, the Dodgers made only minor changes to their roster, raising eyebrows among fans. Notable additions include new players stepping into key roles. They now look to outperform their disappointing July performance.

The Dodgers’ first challenge comes against the Rays, who have struggled this season. Following Hurricane Milton’s devastation in the fall, the Rays have been playing at George Steinbrenner Field, their spring training facility, as repairs to Tropicana Field begin this month.

The Rays face their own challenges, currently sitting just below .500 with a record of 54-56. They have struggled since the All-Star break, winning only four of their last 13 games. At the trade deadline, they let go of reliever Zack Littell while securing Griffin Jax, a strong addition to their bullpen.

The Dodgers have also made some changes, including sending catcher Hunter Fedducia to the Rays as part of a three-team trade. Fans are hopeful that the Rays’ front office believes in the team’s potential for a turnaround, despite being four games out of wild card contention.

The first game of the series kicks off Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET, with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s. Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers, facing off against the Rays’ Shane Baz, who is looking to bounce back from an inconsistent performance history this season.

This series marks a significant reunion for Blake Snell, who returns to face his former team on Saturday. Snell, a key figure in the Rays’ pitching staff from 2016 to 2020, aims to make an impactful return after a lengthy injury absence.