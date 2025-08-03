Farmington, New Mexico — The Connie Mack World Series title game between Dulins Dodgers and the defending champion Southern California Renegades is set to take place tonight at Ricketts Park. The showdown promises to be an exciting clash of the nation’s top amateur baseball talents.

Landon Collins, a Texas Tech commit, has been a key pitcher for Dulins Dodgers despite relatively low innings pitched this tournament. In three appearances, he has a 3.31 earned run average, striking out six batters and allowing three walks while giving up seven hits and three runs.

In his last game at the Ozarks tournament, Collins showcased his skills by earning a victory, allowing just three hits and one walk in seven innings, recording an impressive nine strikeouts. His ability to control the game could be pivotal for the Dodgers.

Another standout, Anthony Del Angel, who was recognized as the Gatorade baseball player of the year in New Mexico, has excelled this week with a .478 batting average, three extra-base hits, ten runs scored, and six runs batted in. Committed to the University of Oklahoma, Del Angel brings speed to the field, stealing six bases while maintaining a strong batting performance.

From the Renegades side, Cash Dabbs stands out with a noteworthy record of 9-4 last season, leading his team with 115 strikeouts and holding a 1.74 earned run average. The University of Louisiana commit adds depth to an already strong pitching staff.

Evan Thomas, another key Renegades player from Fallbrook High School, has maintained a .318 batting average this tournament with six runs scored and patient plate discipline, drawing six walks in 28 appearances. His contributions will be crucial as the Renegades aim to defend their title.

Fans can catch the action live on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM carry CBS Sports Network, accessible via Channel 221 on DIRECTV.

With both teams bringing their top talent to the field, baseball enthusiasts can expect a memorable championship game filled with high-stakes action.