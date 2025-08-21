Dodgers Face Rockies in Crucial MLB Showdown Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Colorado Rockies tonight in a pivotal MLB matchup. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. CT and will be available for streaming on MLB.TV.

The Dodgers come into this game with a record of 72-54, having won four of their last five games. In their most recent encounter, the Dodgers dominated the Rockies, winning 11-4. Star player Shohei Ohtani is expected to play a crucial role in tonight’s game, as he leads the team with 43 home runs and 81 RBIs this season.

Ohtani, who will also be starting on the mound tonight, enters the game with 32 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA. His performance will be key if the Dodgers hope to maintain their winning momentum after a recent loss to the Rockies.

On the other hand, the Rockies have had a rough season, currently standing at 36-90. They will be looking to their standout player Hunter Goodman to spark a turnaround. Goodman leads the team with 25 home runs and 69 RBIs this season, and his offensive contributions will be vital for Colorado’s chances tonight.

The stakes are high for both teams, and fans can look forward to a thrilling game as the Dodgers and Rockies clash at Dodger Stadium.