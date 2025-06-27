Sports
Dodgers Face Royals After Injury-Riddled Start to Season
LOS ANGELES, CA — Despite a tumultuous start to the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have surged back to tie for the best record in Major League Baseball. Currently, they hold a 51-31 record, sharing the top spot with another team. The Dodgers recently opened a six-game lead over their rivals in the National League West.
The team faced significant challenges earlier this month, with many starting pitchers and half of their bullpen sidelined due to injuries. Additionally, players have struggled with slumps, impacting the overall performance. However, an easier stretch in their schedule is ahead, as they prepare to face teams like the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.
The Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday. The Royals have struggled lately, scoring only one run in their last three games and just four runs in the last five.
This Friday, the Dodgers will start Dustin May on the mound, who has made a strong impression in his early career, boasting a 2.08 ERA and a 0.965 WHIP over eight games. He will face the Royals’ Noah Cameron, a rookie in his own right, known for having pitched at least 6⅓ innings while allowing one run or less in his first four starts.
Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is trying to overcome his own batting slump, managing only 28 hits in the past 30 games. Despite his struggles, he leads Major League Baseball with 27 doubles, indicating potential for a breakout.
Meanwhile, many Dodgers players have yet to find consistent offensive rhythm. Only Max Muncy has been putting up significant numbers recently, while Freddie Freeman and others seem to be slowly recovering from slumps. The team hopes that improved performances will coincide with their upcoming game schedule.
As the Dodgers navigate these challenges, they remain optimistic about their chances in the upcoming series against the Royals, hoping to capitalize on their recent successes and solidify their position in the division.
