Milwaukee, WI — The Los Angeles Dodgers faced a tough defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, marking one of their most disappointing pitching performances of the season. Recently named All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled to find his rhythm, allowing three earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning, marking the shortest start of his career.

Following Yamamoto’s rough outing, veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw was set to take the mound in hopes of leveling the series. Kershaw, known for his competitive spirit, expressed uncertainty when asked about his opponent, Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski. “I don’t even know who I’m pitching against,” Kershaw said. “I saw a couple highlights. He throws hard. But so does everybody.”

Misiorowski, who has quickly made a name for himself since being called up in June, has earned a 4-1 record with 33 strikeouts and only 7 earned runs in his five starts. Kershaw’s comment seemed to diminish Misiorowski’s impressive start in the league, which includes a record of 11 hitless innings at the beginning of his career.

During a pre-game analysis, sports writer JR Radcliffe emphasized Misiorowski’s stellar debut, citing it as one of the best beginnings in modern MLB history. Meanwhile, Kershaw, a two-time Cy Young winner, has earned the right to voice his opinions, but his comments raised eyebrows among fans.

As the game approached, the anticipation grew for the matchup between the future Hall of Famer and the emerging rookie. Misiorowski’s first confrontation with Kershaw draws parallels to Kershaw’s rookie debut against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2008, where he tossed six innings with a couple of earned runs attributed to his name.

Tonight’s game is expected to attract a packed crowd at American Family Field, as the Brewers aim for their third consecutive victory, while the Dodgers strive to break their five-game losing streak. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT, with the game available on TBS and local networks.