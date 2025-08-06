Dodgers Host Cardinals in Anticipated Wednesday Matchup

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers, currently holding a record of 57-58, are favored to win with moneyline odds of -182, while the Cardinals sit at 66-48 with odds of +150.

In this matchup, the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound, while the Cardinals will rely on Matthew Liberatore, who has a record of 6-9 this season. Both teams are coming off a recent game where the Dodgers claimed victory against the Cardinals, winning 12-6.

Emmet Sheehan, pitching for the Dodgers in the last game, earned the win after pitching five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters. On the offensive side, Max Muncy shone with a remarkable performance, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs.

On the opposite end, Miles Mikolas took the loss for the Cardinals after allowing five runs on seven hits in just three innings of work. As the two teams prepare for another showdown, fans are eager to see if the Dodgers can continue their winning streak.

Be sure to tune in for this exciting matchup, as both teams look to secure valuable wins as the season progresses. Gambling odds are provided courtesy of various sports betting services. Please remember to gamble responsibly.