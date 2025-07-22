Dodgers Host Twins After Ten Losses in Twelve Games

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, are struggling, losing 10 of their last 12 games. However, they still lead the National League West heading into a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting Monday night.

At Dodger Stadium, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Dodgers after having a stellar showing this season with an impressive 1.00 ERA over five appearances. Meanwhile, Ohtani has also made a mark at the plate, hitting .275 with 34 home runs and 65 RBI so far this year.

In their last outing, the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, suffering a 6-5 loss on Sunday. This defeat marked their sixth consecutive loss at home, and they have placed themselves in a tough spot with only a 5-10 record for July.

The Twins (48-51) arrive in Los Angeles following a tough road trip, looking to improve upon their 14-19 record against NL teams this season. Royce Lewis had a standout game on Sunday, belting two home runs, marking the first multiple-homer game of his career.

Both teams have significant injuries to key players. For the Dodgers, first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a left wrist contusion and is being monitored for his condition. The Twins, on the other hand, are without second baseman Luke Keaschall and pitcher Pablo López due to injuries.

The opening game of the series is scheduled for Monday at 9:10 PM EDT. Viewers can tune into Twins.TV for coverage.