Dodgers’ Hyeseong Kim Gains Momentum as Injuries Shuffle Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hyeseong Kim has impressed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with his play, earning more opportunities in the crowded Los Angeles lineup. Roberts stated, “I think that Hyeseong has earned opportunities, and I don’t want to get him to lose his mojo.”

Kim, who started the 2025 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, showcased strong performance with a .798 OPS over 28 games, hitting five home runs and stealing 13 bases. He was called up by the Dodgers on May 3 after Tommy Edman was placed on the injured list.

Making his debut on May 5 against the Miami Marlins, Kim went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Since then, he has significantly boosted the Dodgers’ depth, batting .386 with a .984 OPS, registering two home runs and 11 RBIs in 70 at-bats.

Although Kim has played second base, shortstop, and center field, he may not appear in every game due to the strength of the current lineup, which includes standout players like Edman, Mookie Betts, and Andy Pages. Roberts expressed he might rest starters more often with Kim’s reliable bat in play.

The Dodgers currently lead the NL West and remain focused on their success as they prepare for their next matchup against the San Diego Padres. They are ahead of the Padres by six games and will look to extend their lead in a four-game series starting Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT.

In related news, the Dodgers faced the Padres in a tense rivalry game on Thursday night. The Dodgers lost 5-3 in a game marred by conflict as right-hander Jack Little made his Major League debut and unintentionally hit Fernando Tatis Jr., escalating tensions and leading to ejections of both managers and a Padres player.